KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan auditions with Deepika Padukone for Farah Khan, recreates 'ek chutki sindoor' scene

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone recreated the 'ek chutki sindoor ki keemat' scene for Farah Khan on KBC. In a new promo from the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh hosted Deepika and Farah.

The Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode video started with Amitabh Bachchan telling Farah Khan, "Kabhi bhi aapko aesa nahi laga ki 'main aapko apne picture mein lena chahti hoon' (Have you never thought that 'I would like to cast you in my film')?" Farah replied, "Sir aap toh sabka dream hote hai (Sir, you are everyone's dream)."

Amitabh continued, "Sach sach boldijiye abhi (Speak the truth now)." Farah responded, "Sir, abhi hum karte hai ek scene (Sir, let us do a scene right now)."

As Farah goes, 'ready, action', Deepika said the popular line from her debut film Om Shanti Om, "ek chutki sindoor ki keemat." As Amitabh repeated the line, Deepika made a face and Farah said, “Sir retake sir”. Deepika teased Amitabh saying, "Listen to your co-stars" to which Amitabh replied, "Accha sorry sorry. Maafi chahta hoon (I apologise)."

As Amitabh tried saying the line again in his iconic style, Farah said, "Nahi sir aese nahi sir (Not like this, Sir)" and then showed him to do it in a more subtle way. Amitabh obliged, as Farah, Deepika along with the audience cheered and applauded for him.

Deepika featured along with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the Farah Khan directed Om Shanti Om (2007). The film also starred Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher, Bindu Desai and Javed Sheikh in supporting roles.

The KBC 13 promo was shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television with the caption, "Farah le rahi hai AB sir ka audition co-star Deepika ke sang. Kya woh honge iss audition mein pass? Dekhiye iss khaas audition ke mazedaar pal ko #KBC13 ke Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode mein, 10th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par (Farah is auditioning Amitabh Bachchan with co-star Deepika. Will he pass the audition? Watch it on September 9-10 on Sony)."

Amitabh is currently hosting the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which aired last month. He has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.