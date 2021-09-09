KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan recalls being scolded by Farah Khan, says she asked him 'who do you think you are?'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 recalled being scolded by choreographer Farah Khan for not getting a step right. Farah and actor Deepika Padukone will appear as guests on KBC 13.

A clip of the Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode was shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan asked Deepika Padukone, "Farah ne apko kabhi daataa hai set wet pe (Has Farah ever scolded you on set)?" Deepika replied, "Sir, kab nahi daataa hai (Sir, when has she not scolded)?" Farah interjected, "Sir yeh wrong hai (Sir, this is wrong)."

Amitabh continued, "Nahi nahi humne suna hai ki aap bohut daatti hai. Main aapko batau Deepika ek gaana tha humaara yeh choreoghraph karrahi thi. Aur gaana tha Abhishek aur mere saath (No I have heard that you scold a lot. Let me tell you Deepika, there was a song of mine that she was choreographing. The song was with me and Abhishek Bachchan)."

He also said, "Aur aese ek topi le kar ke (enacts the dance step) sar pe aani thi. Aur najaane kitni baar humne uska rehearsal kiya woh jaahi nahi rahi thi. Bohut zor se daata (We had to take a hat, roll it up our arms and put it on our heads. Despite rehearsing many times, it just wouldn't work. She scolded me very loudly) 'Eh get it right. Who do you think you are?'"

Farah said, "Sir no no I was telling that to Abhishek." Amitabh responded, "Aare Abhishek ka toh seedhe jaraha tha. Jo kuch aapne kaha woh sab humne kiya (But it was working for Abhishek. I did whatever you asked me to)."

The song Amitabh was talking about seemingly is Rock N Roll Soniye from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Apart from Amitabh and Abhishek, the song also featured Rani Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Kirron Kher.

KBC returned with its new season last month. Amitabh has been hosting the show since it started in 2000. Only the third season in 2007 was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.