Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Fans ask for National Award for Akshay Kumar; Ananya, R Madhavan steal the show

The first reviews of Kesari Chapter 2 is out, and it's all praise for the film's lead actors, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan. The film seems to have made a strong impression, with social media users calling it brilliant, with a few even going on to say that Akshay deserves a National Award for his performance. Also read: Akshay Kumar thanks PM Narendra Modi for honouring Sankaran Nair ahead of Kesari Chapter 2 release Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter reviews: Kesari Chapter 2 will release in theatres on April 18.

Early reviews of Kesari Chapter 2 on X

Social media users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Kesari Chapter 2 after attending a special screening. The microblogging platform was abuzz with enthusiastic reviews and reactions.

“Excellent screening of #Kesari Chapter 2! The truth is out, General Dyer exposed! Amazing performance by @akshaykumar, @ananyapandayy and @ActorMadhavan! Thanks to Union Minister @HardeepSPuri Ji and @amishra77 ji for this special premiere,” wrote one user.

Another post shared, “The clapping at the end from the special screening of #KesariChapter2 says it all that just like #SkyForce this movie will also be going to get a standing ovation from the audience in the theatres”.

“#KesariChapter2 is by farrrrrrr the BEST performance of #AkshayKumar The Background Music, Intensity, emotional scences & the Climax... PURE GOOSEBUMPS,” one post read, with another social media user sharing, “National Award worthy Performance by both leads”.

One fan posted "Best movie of 2025 loading”, with one sharing “Blockbuster”. “National Award for #AkshayKumar,” shared one social media user.

There was one social media user who shared, “Unraveling intricacies of a dark chapter from our independence struggle, #KesariChapter2 shall go down in history of Indian moviemaking as one of those films that delivered the truth as well the message with utmost dexterity. Marvellous acting by @akshaykumar @ActorMadhavan”.

Another post read, “Attended the preview of #KesariChapter2, hosted by @HardeepSPuri sir! The film unveils the story behind the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy, and every scene is super. Without a doubt, this is Akshay Kumar’s best performance to date! He outshines R. Madhavan—who I’ve always considered a remarkably refined actor. Ananya Panday surprised me with her soft/ subtle acting proving she can handle roles with substance. A must-watch! Hits theatres on 18th April.”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Kesari Chapter 2 will focus on the untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The lead star, Akshay Kumar, will play the legendary advocate C Sankaran Nair in the film. It is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 film Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. Apart from Akshay, the film, which will be released on April 18, stars Ananya Panday and R Madhavan.