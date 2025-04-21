Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film to cross 50 crore today

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has shown signs of growth at the box office after a lukewarm start. However, the growth rate is lower than what the makers would want. After its opening weekend, the film has yet to cross ₹50 crore worldwide, but it is almost there. Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: The film stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection

After three days of release, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned ₹29.50 crore net ( ₹35.25 crore gross) in India, a rather modest figure. According to a Sacnilk report, the film has fared well overseas, earning ₹14.50 crore, which has taken its three-day haul to ₹49.75 crore worldwide. This means it has surpassed the lifetime collection of John Abraham's thriller, The Diplomat, which earned ₹48.10 crore worldwide.

It's still early days in 2025, but Kesari Chapter 2 is now the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and should easily enter the top five by Monday's end, overtaking Shahid Kapoor's Deva. Whether it can avoid a steep drop on Monday will determine if it can rise further in the list, aiming to overtake Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹92 crore) and Akshay's own Sky Force ( ₹149 crore).

All about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay as C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.

The film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.