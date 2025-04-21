Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan film to cross ₹50 crore today
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer ended its opening weekend with collections of ₹49.75 crore worldwide.
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has shown signs of growth at the box office after a lukewarm start. However, the growth rate is lower than what the makers would want. After its opening weekend, the film has yet to cross ₹50 crore worldwide, but it is almost there.
Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection
After three days of release, Kesari Chapter 2 has earned ₹29.50 crore net ( ₹35.25 crore gross) in India, a rather modest figure. According to a Sacnilk report, the film has fared well overseas, earning ₹14.50 crore, which has taken its three-day haul to ₹49.75 crore worldwide. This means it has surpassed the lifetime collection of John Abraham's thriller, The Diplomat, which earned ₹48.10 crore worldwide.
It's still early days in 2025, but Kesari Chapter 2 is now the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year and should easily enter the top five by Monday's end, overtaking Shahid Kapoor's Deva. Whether it can avoid a steep drop on Monday will determine if it can rise further in the list, aiming to overtake Sunny Deol's Jaat ( ₹92 crore) and Akshay's own Sky Force ( ₹149 crore).
All about Kesari Chapter 2
Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay as C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, alongside R Madhavan and Ananya Panday.
The film is a historical courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi in his directorial debut, and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.