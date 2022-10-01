Kesariya dance mix: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bust out dance moves in original version with different lyrics. Watch

Brahmastra team has released the dance mix version of Kesariya, which was originally supposed to feature in the film before it was disapproved by co-producer Karan Johar. While the one that features in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is a romantic track that follows Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt across Varanasi, this one is a groovier version in which the couple bust out dance moves across the city. Also Read| Alia Bhatt and young fans sing Kesariya for Ranbir at Brahmastra fan meet. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This version, which Ayan Mukerji dubbed as 'dancier and groovier', also features different lyrics, vocals, and treatment of the composition apart from the video. While Arijit Singh sang the romantic version, this one is sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for both versions, retaining its hook line in both of them. Remo D'souza choreographed the dance.

The video of this version showed Ranbir Kapoor's Shiva impressing Alia Bhatt's Isha with his dance moves as they roamed around the city during Navratri celebrations. Isha, visibly impressed by his moves, also joined him as they matched their steps. There are also some romantic moments inserted in between the elaborate dance routines. In one sequence from the song, Isha punches Shiva as he is in the process of removing his shirt while performing a step.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and co-producer Karan Johar revealed during a recent media interaction that they reshot and re-recorded the song after the latter's negative feedback. Karan shared, "Kesariya was shot in another way. Kesariya was shot with Ranbir dancing quite feverishly. When we saw the song, I said ‘What the hell is going on? What is wrong with you Ayan?’. Why were they dancing? Kesariya was shot differently. Same tune melody but treated differently. It is then that Ayan realised it has to be treated differently.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others, released in theatres on September 9. Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, focusing on the antagonist, is expected to release in 2025 while the final part of the trilogy will follow in the coming years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON