Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt and young fans sing Kesariya as Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake at Brahmastra fan meet. Watch unseen video

Alia Bhatt and young fans sing Kesariya as Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake at Brahmastra fan meet. Watch unseen video

bollywood
Published on Oct 01, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met young fans at a Brahmastra screening recently. Alia also sang Kesariya with the kids while Ranbir cut birthday his cake.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet young fans at a Brahmastra event.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet young fans at a Brahmastra event.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt shared a cute moment with her young fans as she and Ranbir Kapoor attended a fan meet for their film Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir, who play leads in the fantasy epic, were joined by director Ayan Mukerji as they attended a special screening of the film with school students. Also Read| Ayan Mukerji reacts to those casting doubts on Brahmastra's box office success

Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 40 on September 28, also celebrated his birthday at the event on Friday and cut a cake. The students joined Alia in singing Kesariya from Brahmastra while Ranbir cut the cake and grooved to the tune. A fan page shared a video of the interaction in which Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan were also seen clicking selfies with the students.

In another clip from the event shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the fans shared a cute moment with Alia. After introducing Ayan Mukerji, the anchor gestured to Ranbir as she said, "You know who that is," but all the fans shouted Alia's name in response. Alia reacted by saying to Ranbir, "Nice to meet you Alia, looking hot."

Ranbir was also seen holding Alia by her shoulders as he escorted her to their car while leaving the venue. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child.

Brahmastra, which released in theatres on September 9, marks their first on-screen appearance together. Alia had previously made a cameo in Ranbir-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but did not appear with him in the same frame. The two started dating when they worked together on Brahmastra in 2017.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others, is the first part of a planned trilogy by Ayan. The filmmaker has said the second part-- Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, will release in theatres in 2025.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor brahmastra + 1 more
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor brahmastra

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out