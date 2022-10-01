Alia Bhatt and young fans sing Kesariya as Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake at Brahmastra fan meet. Watch unseen video

Alia Bhatt shared a cute moment with her young fans as she and Ranbir Kapoor attended a fan meet for their film Brahmastra. Alia and Ranbir, who play leads in the fantasy epic, were joined by director Ayan Mukerji as they attended a special screening of the film with school students. Also Read| Ayan Mukerji reacts to those casting doubts on Brahmastra's box office success

Ranbir Kapoor, who turned 40 on September 28, also celebrated his birthday at the event on Friday and cut a cake. The students joined Alia in singing Kesariya from Brahmastra while Ranbir cut the cake and grooved to the tune. A fan page shared a video of the interaction in which Alia, Ranbir, and Ayan were also seen clicking selfies with the students.

In another clip from the event shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, the fans shared a cute moment with Alia. After introducing Ayan Mukerji, the anchor gestured to Ranbir as she said, "You know who that is," but all the fans shouted Alia's name in response. Alia reacted by saying to Ranbir, "Nice to meet you Alia, looking hot."

Ranbir was also seen holding Alia by her shoulders as he escorted her to their car while leaving the venue. Ranbir and Alia, who tied the knot in April this year, are expecting their first child.

Brahmastra, which released in theatres on September 9, marks their first on-screen appearance together. Alia had previously made a cameo in Ranbir-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil but did not appear with him in the same frame. The two started dating when they worked together on Brahmastra in 2017.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna among others, is the first part of a planned trilogy by Ayan. The filmmaker has said the second part-- Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, will release in theatres in 2025.

