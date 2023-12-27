Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: X users find crossovers with Gehraiyaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Arjun Varain Singh's directorial debut Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a ‘coming-of-digital-age’ movie starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, dropped on Netflix India on Tuesday. It's received largely positive reviews from not only critics, but also users on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Kalesh with Kalki: Can we have a Zoya-Reema story where the actor is more than just the protagonist's conflict?) Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Relatable tale

Many users took to the platform to share that they found the film immensely relatable in the age of social media. One wrote, “Kho gaye hum kahan feels like a whole personal attack on all the problems in my life.”

Another shared a still from the film where Ananya Panday's character is sitting on the steps of a spiral staircase and wrote, “This particular scene in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan employs cinematic brilliance to vividly draw parallels between the onset of Ahana's social media stalking and her going down a downward spiral. Such a relevant and insightful watch!”

A third user posted, “Yes Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is preachy but I haven’t seen a film as relatable as this one in such a long time. The scene where Ananya Pandey is struggling to keep her hands away from her phone, and not being able to stop herself from stalking her asshole ex and get his attention? Damn.”

Deserved The Archies hype

A couple of users claimed that the film, co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby Films, should have gotten the hype and positioning that their previous release, Zoya's period coming-of-age film The Archies, got throughout the year leading to its release on Netflix India earlier this month. The user wrote, “kho gaye hum kahan deserves the hype archies got. half-way through the movie, i am hooked and enjoying immensely.” Another posted, “Zoya hyped mid movie archies so much and left kho gaye hum kahan which is infact amazing lying in the corner.”

Crossovers galore

A user pointed out that Suchitra Pillai, who played Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend in Farhan Akhtar's 2001 cult directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai, pops up as Siddhant Chaturvedi's therapist in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, also produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

Another user said the film reminded them of Shakun Batra's romantic thriller Gehraiyaan from last year, which also starred Siddhant and Ananya.

A third user went an extra mile and pointed out that Siddhant's stepmother in the film is actually the same actor who plays one of Poo's (Kareena Kapoor) friends from Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

