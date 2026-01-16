Khosla Ka Ghosla 2: Anupam Kher reunites with OG cast as shoot begins for sequel, shares Boman Irani's ‘iconic’ look

Anupam shared BTS pictures with Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, and Kiran Juneja, all of whom starred in the 2006 film. He wrote in the caption, “KHOSLAS ARE BACK AND HOW: I have been in movies now for four decades. But never have I experienced this crazy anticipation for the sequel of any movie (including International) as in the case of #KhoslaKaGhosla2! I wonder what is it that resonates with the magic of this film! Please share with what you think are the REASONS for this excitement (from all age groups)! I am genuinely curious!! Jai Mata Di!”

The Khoslas are back! Actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he has begun shooting for the sequel to the cult film Khosla ka Ghosla. Taking to his X account, he has been sharing pictures and videos from the set of the film. Many from the original cast are coming back for the sequel, and Anupam is also excited for Boman Irani's Kishan Khurana to make a return!

Teasing the return of Khurana ji aka Boman's character, Anupam shared a short video of the actor practicing his iconic smile. He wrote in the caption, “KHURANA IS BACK….AND HOW. Iconic #KhuranaSaab has landed back in the lives of #Khoslas with his trademark #UncleJi menacing sneer!! Jai Ho!”

Ravi Kishan also joins the cast Anupam also shared that the sequel will star Ravi Kishan as well. He posted a video on his X account with Ravi a few days ago to welcome him, and wrote in the caption, “Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann joins the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together!”

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla was a critical and commercial hit. Anupam played Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhite, who along with this family tries to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder, Khurana, essayed by Boman. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

The release date of the sequel is yet to be announced. It is directed by Umesh Bisht.