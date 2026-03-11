Khushbu Sundar finds it 'difficult to give young actresses any advice': They come having done all their homework

Actor Khushbu Sundar was seen in a Hindi film recently after a long time. The actor appeared in a cameo in Suresh Triveni's Subedaar, playing Anil Kapoor's wife. In an interview, Khushbu, who has been working in films for 45 years, said she finds it difficult to give advice to younger female stars today. Khushbu Sundar spoke about her recent work and the film industry.

Khushbu Sundar on young female actors Speaking with ANI, Khushbu heaped praise on the new generation of women actors, stating that there's much to learn from them in the evolving film industry. “The girls today are very smart and fantastic actors. They come having done all their homework, so it becomes quite difficult to give them any advice. In fact, there is a lot to learn from them. When I look at the new girls today, the way they handle their makeup, their costumes, and their overall presentation. I feel that instead of giving them advice, we should focus on what we can learn from them,” the actor said.

Khushbu then praised actors like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for taking Indian cinema global with their appearances at award shows. “Priyanka Chopra will be seen at the Oscars as a presenter. Alia Bhatt was recently present at the BAFTAs. It has become essential in today's era to break those walls we build,” she added.

Khushbu Sundar in Subedaar Khushbu is currently seen on Prime Video's Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni. Although her role was a brief one in the film, it was pivotal to the film's plot. Talking about her work in the film, she said, “For me, more than the 'length' of the role, as you saw in Subedaar, is more important. I am more interested in how significant that character is to the cinema. Talks are ongoing; if something interesting comes up, I will do it.”

Subedaar is the story of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), a retired soldier who returns home and tries to adjust to civilian life. Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film shows his fight against corruption in his area while also dealing with a difficult relationship with his daughter Shyama (Radhika Madan). Apart from Anil, Radhikka, and Khushbu, the film also features Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik in important roles. The Suresh Triveni film was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 to largely positive reviews with praise for the action sequences and Anil Kapoor.