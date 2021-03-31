Khushi Kapoor heads for a date with bestie in New York, sister Janhvi Kapoor is missing. See here

Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor may not have made her film debut yet but on Instagram, she is already a star. The star kid on Tuesday took to Instagram Stories to share a picture as she headed out to meet a friend.

Sharing it, she simply wrote "the best". The picture showed Khushi sitting with her friend as they posed for a photo from across their table. Conspicuous in her absence was Khushi's older sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Some time back, a video featuring her, talking about her acting aspirations at the New York Film Academy, had been shared online. In it, she says: “Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."

Earlier in the day, Janhvi too had shared candid pictures of enjoying the feel of New York City, soaking in some sun and checking out the view of the city. She recently wrapped her upcoming film, Good Luck Jerry and has been spending time in the US.

Khushi, meanwhile, has been sharing pictures from the US for a while now. She left for that country after celebrating Janhvi's birthday on March 6. Sharing a bunch of pictures with the skyline of a US city behind her, she had written: "Cotton candy sky." At another time, she had shared another lot of pictures and had written: "Happy girl."

Khushi will make her acting debut soon, her dad producer Boney Kapoor had confirmed. He had told a leading daily: “I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor. I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

