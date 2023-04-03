Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured boyfriend ‘Shiku’ Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday, Khushi Kapoor also shares post

Khushi Kapoor, younger sister of actor Janhvi Kapoor, has wished the latter's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday. Khushi shared a picture with Shikhar from the recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre (NMACC) gala on her Instagram Stories to wish him. Khushi also accompanied Janhvi and Shikhar to Tirupati Temple on his birthday. Hours later, Janhvi Kapoor finally shared a birthday post for Shikhar. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor decks up in ethnic outfit, prays at Tirupati temple with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Watch Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wished Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday on Instagram.

Sharing the picture with Shikhar, Khushi simply wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday" along with a heart emoticon. Hours later, Janhvi shared an old picture of her holding Shikhar's hand and wrote, “Happy birthday Shiku” along with a red heart emoticon.

Khushi Kapoor wishes Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor wished Shikhar Pahariya too.

Monday morning, a video of Janhvi, Khushi and Shikhar praying at Tirupati temple on Monday had surfaced online. While Shikhar was in a dhoti and red silk shawl, Janhvi and Khushi were in traditional silk lehengas.

Not just Khushi, Boney Kapoor had also accompanied Janhvi and Shikhar to the NMACC gala on Friday. Shikhar had worn a stylish brown blazer over a sheer shirt and black pants. Khushi was in a cream and golden gown with a removable train. Shikhar even posed for the paparazzi with Boney Kapoor by his side.

Janhvi was in a silver and black strapless gown and carried a silver silk shawl along with it. Sharing a video and some pictures from the art exhibition at the NMACC, Janhvi had written on Instagram, “An absolute privilege to immerse in some of the finest cultural experiences at #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ is a riveting theatrical production about our nation’s rich heritage, and #IndiaInFashion is a unique costume exhibition that showcases India's impact on global fashion. Each show and the whole cultural centre that Mrs. Nita Ambani has created makes me feel proud to be an Indian. Each one of us should most definitely experience this centre.”

Janhvi and Shikhar were in a relationship several years ago but had broken up. They seem to have reunited again as they are often spotted together out and about in Mumbai. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.

Janhvi will next be seen opposte Varun Dhawan in Bawaal. She is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and also has her first South film with Jr NTR. Khushi will be seen in her debut film The Archies on Netflix this year.

