Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda? Dad Boney Kapoor reacts

Amid reports that Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of late actor Sridevi, is eyeing her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, her father Boney Kapoor said that he doesn't know anything about it.

It was recently reported by Pinkvilla that Kushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda would make their acting debuts in an adaptation of the Archie comics produced by Zoya Akhtar for Netflix. The streamer also holds international rights to Riverdale, a teen drama based on the Archie comics.

"I don’t know anything about this. I don’t know what you are talking about," Boney Kapoor told a leading daily when asked about the development. Previously, he'd told the leading daily that he is reluctant to 'launch' Khushi himself.

"I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor," he'd said. Hinting at Khushi being launched by another noted filmmaker, he further said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about."

Khushi, in an appearance on BFFs with Vogue, hosted by Neha Dhupia, had said that she trusts Karan Johar to launch her, but that choosing her first co-star is her father's responsibility. Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor, was also launched by Karan.

Suhana, meanwhile, has been prepping for her acting debut for a while, but Shah Rukh had said that he'd insisted that his children first complete their studies before entering the world of films.