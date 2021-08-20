Kiara Advani breaks down while watching Shershaah's funeral scene, watch viral video

A video of actor Kiara Advani, purportedly crying while watching the climactic scene from the film Shershaah, is being widely shared online. Kiara appeared in the war drama as Dimple Cheema, the real-life fiancee of the late Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani's fan clubs posted a video of her, aboard a flight, with tears in her eyes as she watched something on her phone. She had a mask on. It wasn't immediately clear what Kiara was watching, although the post indicated that it was the funeral scene in Shershaah, when Dimple Cheema breaks down.

Kiara's fans took to the comments section to talk about the scene. "Really ma'am it's very emotional," one person wrote. "I also cried too much at this scene," another person commented.

Kiara, in a recent interview to Mid-Day, said that Dimple was 'moved' by the film's songs. "I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people," she said.

Sidharth Malhotra acknowledged what a difficult experience it would be for Dimple to watch the film. "I never met her, but I am hoping that she's watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra," he told a leading daily.

Dimple Cheema chose to never marry after Captain Batra's death in the Kargil War, and works as a teacher in Chandigarh. Captain Batra's twin, Vishal, said in a recent interview that his family had urged Dimple to move on, but she made her decision.