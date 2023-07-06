Kiara Advani reveals what she did to impress Sidharth Malhotra's mom when she visited their Mumbai home

In a recent interview, while promoting her latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani was asked about her love for pani puri. The actor was asked if the famous street food was 'overrated', when she said she loves puchka, gol gappe, pani puri – different varieties of the Indian snack found in Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. Kiara also revealed how she used pani puri to impress her mother-in-law, actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra's mom Rimma Malhotra. Also read: Kiara Advani shares unseen wedding pics with her and Sidharth Malhotra's moms on Mother's Day

Kiara Advani's on her mother-in-law's love for pani puri

Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra's mom Rimma Malhotra (left); the actors at their wedding.

Kiara, who has spoken fondly about Sidharth Malhotra's mom earlier in her social media posts, opened up about her recent visit to Mumbai, where she stayed at the couple's home. Kiara said she made sure her mother-in-law had pani puri on her first day in the city.

Kiara impressed Sidharth's mom with home-made pani puri

Kiara was asked in her recent interview with Mirchi Plus, if she had a pani puri stall at her wedding. To which the actor replied, "Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya... I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy (My mother-in-law likes pani puri a lot. She is now living with us in Mumbai. On the first day of her visit, I made sure she had home-made pani puri. It really impressed her and made her happy)."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was a grand affair. The actors married on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Sidharth was seen in a sherwani with gold embroidery, while Kiara wore an ivory and pink lehenga, both designed by Manish Malhotra.

Their wedding guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, and others. Businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who is a childhood friend of Kiara's, was also spotted at a pre-wedding function. She was joined by businessman-husband Anand Piramal.

After hosting a reception in Delhi, Kiara and Sidharth had a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, and many others.

