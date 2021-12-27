Kiara Advani says being trolled after elderly man saluted her affected her: 'Sometimes it's very unnecessary'

Kiara Advani said that she was affected when she was trolled for an elderly man saluting her. The actor, revisiting the incident in a recent interview, said that a male actor was in the same position after the incident but no one trolled him for it.

In July this year, pictures of Kiara making her way into a building had surfaced online. In the pictures, an elderly man was seen opening the door of her car and saluting her before she walked into the building. The actor was trolled for it.

Speaking about the incident, she told Bollywood Bubble, “I remember this time and this really got to me actually. I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man. It wasn't like I asked him to salute me, he's a very sweet person and that's... they do that. I also respond with (gesturing a bow). Now this picture is being taken, you can't hear the conversation, you can't know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that that she's making an elderly person salute her and I'm thinking it's not my building, what are... where do... and this same situation was with a male actor and there wasn't one off comment.”

“So that means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it's their own way it's like me today I (fold my hands) ask how are you sir or whatever. It's just like, the way a female actor is trolled for some of these (things). Sometimes it's very unnecessary trolling,” she added.

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah. The film was a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Kiara has a line of projects in the pipeline. These include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC15 with Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera.

