Kiara Advani says ‘our kid is luckiest’ to have Sidharth Malhotra as dad; celebrates ‘incredible dads’ on Father's Day

Celebrities like Ranveer Singh and KL Rahul are marking their very first Father’s Day this year, making the occasion all the more special. Meanwhile, soon-to-be dad Sidharth Malhotra received a heartwarming wish from wife Kiara Advani, who shared adorable pictures to celebrate both her father and father-in-law on social media. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in viral video before Met Gala 2025, chill with Isha Ambani) Kiara Advani shared adorable pics with her father and soon-to-be dad Sidhath Malhotra on Father's Day.

Kiara Advani's Father's Day post

On Sunday, Kiara took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post honouring her father and father-in-law on Father’s Day. Posting a sweet photo of her father kissing her on the forehead, along with another throwback of a young Kiara enjoying time in a swimming pool with him, the actor wrote: "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love. You will always be my first hero… and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring."

She also shared a picture of Sidharth sitting with his father, and expressed her gratitude for the man who raised her husband: "To the man who raised my husband, thank you for shaping the man I get to build a life with."

Finally, Kiara posted a picture of herself and Sidharth cutting a cake, accompanied by a touching note: "And to my husband, who’s about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest 💛🥰 Happy Father’s Day to the incredible dads in my life."

In February this year, Kiara announced that she and Sidharth were expecting their first child together. The couple shared a picture holding a tiny pair of baby socks, captioned: "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." However, they have not yet revealed the due date. Kiara recently made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming films

Kiara will next be seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles and is slated for release in cinemas on August 14. Sidharth, meanwhile, will appear opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, scheduled for release on October 10.