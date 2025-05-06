Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani walk hand-in-hand in viral video before Met Gala 2025, chill with Isha Ambani

Today morning, most of the country was wide awake at 3:30 am to witness Bollywood glam take over the red carpet (blue carpet this time) of the 2025 Met Gala. Indian celebrities who graced the event, making heads turn, included Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Diljit Dosanjh, Isha Ambani and soon-to-be mother Kiara Advani. While their first looks have already taken social media by storm, we got our hands on a viral video shot moments before the Met, featuring the very pregnant Kiara with her actor husband Sidharth Malhotra. He escorted his beautiful wife, who was basking in her pregnancy glow, winning hearts across the internet for this chivalrous gesture. Kiara Advani with Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Ambani

When Sidharth Malhotra was spotted with Kiara Advani in New York yesterday, many netizens wondered if he too was going to make his Met Gala debut alongside his wife this year. Sadly, that did not happen. However, Sidharth was there to support Kiara, not leaving her side for even a minute before she walked the red carpet, slaying with her baby bump. In their viral video, the two are walking hand-in-hand, looking like Bollywood royalty. Even though Sidharth is dressed casually, he looks handsome as ever in an all black outfit. Gushing over him, a fan stated, “Sid can wear a bed sheet and look sexy asf Kya aadmi hai yaar 😭🤏🏼😍😍,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Sid is looking the best of the lot.”

Apart from this viral video, a behind the scenes picture of Kiara and Sidharth has also surfaced on social media, clicked moments before the Met. In this iconic group photograph, Kiara is seen posing with husband Sidharth, her BFF Isha Ambani and Anaita Shroff Adajania who styled Isha for the event. This year, the theme of Met Gala 2025 was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. Isha looked stunning in an Anamika Khanna creation, starring a tailored cape jacket paired with a bejewelled corset and a diamond necklace that we couldn’t take our eyes off. Meanwhile, Kiara’s black Gaurav Gupta gown had a gold umbilical cord which connected a big heart corset blouse to a tiny gold heart on her baby bump.

Who do you think slayed on the Met Gala 2025 red carpet this year?