Kiara Advani teams up with Ram Charan in Shankar’s upcoming trilingual film

The makers of Ram Charan’s upcoming, yet-untitled trilingual on Saturday revealed that Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead. The announcement was made to coincide with Kiara’s birthday.

This will be Kiara’s second Telugu outing with Ram Charan and her third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Currently titled RC 15, the film will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Kiara Advani with Shankar.





“Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara ! Welcome on board,” read a tweet from the makers. On being signed for the project, Kiara said in a statement: “It's definitely one of the best birthday presents I have gotten so far. I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen!"

Ram Charan, who has just wrapped up shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is collaborating with Shankar for the first time. This project will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Before commencing work on this project, Shankar will most likely complete the remainder of Indian 2, a sequel to his own blockbuster film Indian, with Kamal Haasan. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill last year after an accident on the set killed three technicians.

Shankar will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.