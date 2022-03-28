Kim Sharma celebrates one year anniversary with Leander Paes, shares sweet memories: 'Thank you for being mine'

Actor Kim Sharma shared several pictures of herself with beau tennis player Leander Paes on social media on Monday. The actor did this to mark their one year anniversary together. Kim and Leander began dating in March last year but only made their relationship official six months later. The pictures Kim posted on Monday featured some of the moments the couple shared over the last one year. The post saw fans and celeb friends wishing them for the milestone. Also read: Kim Sharma smiles as Leander Paes wraps his arms around her at a wedding

Kim shared a carousel of pictures and videos on her Instagram feed and captioned them, "Happy anniversary Charles (heart emoji) 365 days ! Endless moments of happiness and learnings .Thank you for being mine. Love you to bits - Mich." The pictures included the two of them standing on a beach, a selfie from a bike ride they took together, as well as others. There was also a video from their vacation to a Disney theme park in the US last month as well as a sweet video of them dancing at a wedding a few weeks ago.

Actor Amrita Arora was among the several people who dropped comments on the post, as she commented with several heart emojis. Comedian Mushtaq Sheikh, a friend of the couple, wrote, "Mubarak ho love birds," followed by several heart-eyed emojis. One fan commented, "Hey !! Congratulations to both of you on your 1 st anniversary!! Loads of good wishes always !! Kim u looking fabulous!!"

Though Kim and Leander starting dating in March, they made their relationship Instagram official in September when they posted a picture of them together on his account.

The couple regularly share snippets of their dates and outings together. They even celebrated Christmas together and met each other’s families for a special dinner. Last month, they hosted a dinner for their friends at their house. Prior to that, they posted photos from a trip to Magic Kingdom Park, a theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida, and also celebrated Kim's birthday together in the Bahamas in January.

