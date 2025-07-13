Kiran Joneja talks about her ‘wonderful’ relationship with husband Ramesh Sippy's 3 kids: ‘I don't want to be their mom’

Actor Kiran Joneja has opened up about her relationship with her husband-film director Ramesh Sippy's three children—Rohan Sippy, Sonya Sippy, and Sheena Sippy. Speaking with Lehren Retro, Kiran reacted to a question about stepmothers being portrayed as witches. Kiran Joneja and Ramesh Sippy tied the knot in 1991.

Kiran Joneja talks about husband Ramesh Sippy's children

Kiran Joneja said that she makes sure that she doesn't cross the boundary. She said, "They call me by my name, they call me Kiran. Nobody calls me anything else, it's a wonderful relationship...I think if you know your boundaries, then the relationship won't go sour. You need to know, 'I can say this, I can't say this. This isn't my area, I don't want to meddle here'."

Kiran says Ramesh's kids aren't ‘really kids’ for her

She also said that she never had a fight or argument with the kids. Kiran said that they also celebrate special occasions together. She said that "age wise also I'm somewhere in between, it's not like the kids are really kids for me". When asked if she ever told Ramesh's children that she wants to be their mother, Kiran replied, "I don't want to be their mother, they have a mother."

About Ramesh and Kiran

Ramesh and Kiran tied the knot in 1991 when he was 44 and she was 27. He was previously married and has three children: Rohan, Sonya, and Sheena.

About Kiran, Ramesh's career

Kiran has starred in many films such as Ek Misaal, Mulzim, Badi Bahen, Zamaana Deewanam, Bunty Aur Babli, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jab We Met, Fashion, Chandni Chowk to China, Badmaash Company, and Shimla Mirchi, among others. She also featured in serials including Wah Janaab, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Buniyaad, Mahabharat, Junoon and Sinndoor.

Ramesh has directed films such as Andaz (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), Saagar (1985), Bhrashtachar (1989), Akayla (1991) and Zamana Deewana (1995), among others. He also directed the television serials Buniyaad (1986) and Gaatha (1997).