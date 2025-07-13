Kiran Joneja says she wasn't a ‘home breaker’; talks about marrying 'much older' Ramesh Sippy: ‘I was ok with that’

Actor Kiran Joneja has reacted to a question on if she "being a young girl" had any hesitation on marrying film director Ramesh Sippy, who was "much older", over 30 years ago. Speaking with Lehren Retro recently, Kiran also questioned if she was sure of tying the knot with him given that he was married earlier. Ramesh Sippy and Kiran Joneja got married in 1991.

Kiran talks about being Ramesh Sippy's second wife, their age gap

Kiran clarified that she wasn't a "home breaker", and so it didn't matter to her. "Married ka hota if I was the home breaker, I already knew what the situation was. It's not like I broke a home, I was ok with that, that was not my worry. But I've always gotten along better with older people, somehow, men or women. Maybe I was too mature for my age, I don't know what it was. I couldn't be in tune mentally with boys my age. He was a little much older but I didn't face it."

Kiran revealed why she was attracted to Ramesh

When asked about what attracted her to him, Kiran said it was "his personality". She added that he never spoke harshly with anyone, adding he was "humble and polite". Kiran said that she liked him as a human being.

About Ramesh and Kiran

Ramesh and Kiran tied the knot in 1991 when he was 44 years old and she was 27 years old. He was earlier married and has three children--Rohan Sippy, Sonya Sippy and Sheena Sippy.

About Ramesh, Kiran's career

Ramesh has directed films such as Andaz (1971), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Shaan (1980), Shakti (1982), Saagar (1985), Bhrashtachar (1989), Akayla (1991) and Zamana Deewana (1995), among others. He also directed the television serials Buniyaad (1986) and Gaatha (1997).

Kiran has starred in many films such as Ek Misaal, Mulzim, Badi Bahen, Zamaana Deewanam, Bunty Aur Babli, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Jab We Met, Fashion, Chandni Chowk to China, Badmaash Company, and Shimla Mirchi, among others. She also featured in serials including Wah Janaab, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Buniyaad, Mahabharat, Junoon and Sinndoor.