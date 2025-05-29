Kishore Kumar refused to pay bribe to 'someone in ministry' for National Award, reveals son Amit Kumar

It is no exaggeration to call Kishore Kumar one of the most iconic and successful singers in Indian entertainment history. Ironically enough, despite being considered one of the finest playback singers in Indian cinema, Kishore never won a National Film Award. In a recent interview, his son and singer Amit Kumar revealed that the late singer did once come close to a National Award win, but was deterred by the demand for a bribe. Kishore Kumar and Amit Kumar at a recording session, circa 1970s.

When Kishore Kumar was offered a National Award for a bribe

In the 1960s, after Kishore's films as an actor began flopping, he turned director with Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein, which also starred Amit alongside him. The film was released in 1964 and was a stupendous box office success. At the time, it was reported that the film was being considered for the National Awards.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Amit confirmed this. When asked if there was an offer of a bribe as had been reported, Amit replied, "Yes, that happened. He got a call from Delhi from someone in the Ministry. At that time, Haqeeqat, Dosti, and Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein were being considered (for the National Award). They told my father, ‘If you do something, give something, then we can get you nominated.’ My father was like, ‘Why are you after my life? My film is a hit.'”

Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein, an adaptation of the American film The Proud Rebel, was a critical and commercial success. It was later remade in Tamil as Ramu, in Telugu as Ramu as well, and in Malayalam as Babumon. Noting an irony, Amit recalled, "The film ran for 23 weeks at Super Cinema. In Delhi-UP, the film was a silver jubilee. Then he sold the rights to a Tamil filmmaker. The remake was called Ramu. That won the National Award."

Kishore Kumar, the director

While largely known as a singer, Kishore directed 12 films, of which 8 found release and 4 were abandoned. His final directorial, Mamta Ki Chhaon Mein, was a spiritual sequel to Door Gagan Ki Chhaon Mein. Starring Amit Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rajesh Khanna and Leena Chandavarkar, it was released in 1990, three years after Kishore's death.