Koffee With Karan episode 3: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confesses there are 'hard feelings' with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. In the episode, Samantha talked about her divorce with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. She also revealed that after their divorce, both of them do have hard feelings for each other. Also Read: Karan Johar says Ajay Devgn is 'private and silent man, but he’ll say one word and it’ll be impactful'

During Koffee With Karan, while talking about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, Karan said, “In your case, I think you were the first when you and your husband decided to part ways,” Samantha corrected him, “ex-husband,” Karan then continued, “Sorry ex-husband. When you and your ex-husband part ways. Did you feel a lot of trolling was a result of you putting yourself out there?” Samantha replied, “Yes, I can't complain about it because I chose that path to be transparent and when the separation happened I couldn't be too upset about it because they invested in my life. I didn't had answers at that time.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu added, “It has been hard but it's good now. I am stronger.” When Karan asked her, “Do you guys have hard feelings?” Samantha replied, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.” She also said, “It's not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

Samantha also spoke about the rumours that she got ₹250 crore in alimony and joked that she would expect the IT department to come knocking any day and she'd show them how she got nothing at all. She also addressed how the rumours dissolved on their own when media realised how ₹250 crore a little to large an amount to lie about.

Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation on their social media accounts in October last year. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha issued a statement on October 2 as they ended their nearly four-year-long marriage.

