Krishna Shroff goes bold on magazine cover, Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani says ‘insane that body’

Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Jackie Shroff and younger sister of Jackie Shroff, rocked black leather pants and chic opera gloves on the cover of a magazine. She seemed to be posing topless.

Sharing the cover on her Instagram page, Krishna Shroff wrote, “TRAILBLAZIN’,” followed by a bunch of emojis. Her post got a lot of attention from several celebrities. Her brother Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani commented, “Insane that body.” Elli AvrRam wrote, “OMG!!!! Cover of the year.” Athiya Shetty and Deepshikha Nagpal dropped fire emojis, while Siddhanth Kapoor left heart-eyes emojis.

The photoshoot drew praise from fans as well. One called her ‘absolute fire’ while another said, “Incredible you look @kishushroff.” A third commented, “Ab bollywood me aag lag ne vali he (She will set Bollywood on fire).” A fourth wrote, “Beautiful you with well sculpted body.”





Krishna, unlike Jackie and Tiger, does not want to pursue acting. She and her brother launched a chain of mixed martial arts gyms in 2019. She also recently made her music video debut with Kinni Kinni Vaari.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna said that while she is proud of her family members and their accomplishments, she ‘didn’t choose that life’. She added that it is ‘difficult’ to ‘constantly (be) judged or (be) spoken about’.

Also read | Chutzpah review: Varun Sharma’s new SonyLIV show has nothing that is scroll-stopping

Krishna, who has made a name for herself in the fitness space, said that it gives her a sense of individuality. “Coming from the family that I come from, it’s very hard to steer away from that name and get out of that shadow and create anything for yourself. My brother has done a fantastic job. And fitness has given me a little bit of that identity or that individuality. I’ll forever be grateful to it,” she said.