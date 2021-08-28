Krishna Shroff reveals Tiger Shroff-related ‘insecurity’ in lingerie ad, Disha Patani reacts. Watch

Krishna Shroff, the younger sister of actor Tiger Shroff, revealed that she grew up with an insecurity due to being constantly compared with him. She said that he shone at everything he did, while she was the ‘overweight’ and ‘lazy’ child.

In an ad for a lingerie brand, posted on her Instagram page, Krishna said, “An insecurity I have faced for the majority of my years growing up has been the constant comparison to my brother. He, from the start, excelled in everything and was extremely driven. I, on the other hand, was the overweight child, the lazy child and the one who liked to go against all norms.”

“At least that’s what I always had to hear from people who didn't even know me back then. It took me a while to find my calling. However, all those outside voices are what I used as fuel to achieve my place in society and my individuality today. I am now my only competition and strive to be better than who I was yesterday, every single day,” she added.





“Everyone has something they are insecure about; however, moving forward, despite whatever the insecurities may be, is all that matters,” Krishna captioned her post.

Tiger and Krishna’s mother, producer Ayesha Shroff, showered love on the video. “So elegant in all you do,” she commented, along with heart emojis. His rumoured girlfriend, actor Disha Patani, also reacted. “Wow what a bodd,” she wrote.

Speaking to Hindustan Times earlier, Krishna said that even though the comparisons with Tiger bothered her, she learned to see it in a positive way. “I’m always the one to look at the silver lining, and who can say they had a brother like Tiger Shroff to grow up with? Or who can say that they have that kind of inspiration in their house every single day when they wake up?,” she said.