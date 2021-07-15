Krishna Shroff says she began ‘sobbing’ 10 minutes into Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2

Krishna Shroff said that she was overwhelmed with emotion when she watched her brother Tiger Shroff’s film Baaghi 2 at its premiere. The action movie, directed by Ahmed Khan, was Tiger’s first film with his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. It was a box office success, with a domestic collection of more than ₹150 crore.

In an interview, Krishna Shroff said that while she is not prone to bouts of emotion while watching films, she got teary-eyed within 10 minutes of watching Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s Baaghi 2.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishna talked about her favourite performances of her father Jackie Shroff and brother Tiger. “Till today, I would say there is no actor like Jackie Shroff. When it comes to emoting, my father is the absolute best. I loved him in Brothers. He portrayed his role so well,” she said.

“When it comes to Tiger, it is hard to pick one but I loved Baaghi 2 for its story. I watched the film at its premiere. Ten minutes into it, I was sobbing, which doesn’t happen often with me. It also happened with War. I think in War, the director gave him a character that had a scope to perform,” she added.

Baaghi 2, a remake of the Telugu film Kshanam, featured Tiger as Ranveer ‘Ronnie’ Pratap Singh, an army officer who goes on a mission to rescue his college sweetheart Neha’s daughter from kidnappers in Goa. The film also starred Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar.

Meanwhile, Tiger will soon be seen in the fourth instalment of the Baaghi franchise, also directed by Ahmed Khan. The female lead of the film is yet to be announced. He also has Heropanti 2, the Rambo remake and an action franchise titled Ganapath in the pipeline.