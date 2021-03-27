Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon drops glamorous pics. Amitabh Bachchan pays her a compliment, says 'wow'
bollywood

Kriti Sanon drops glamorous pics. Amitabh Bachchan pays her a compliment, says 'wow'

Kriti Sanon's latest pictures got a compliment from an unexpected quarter when veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her look.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:14 AM IST
Kriti Sanon has a number of interesting films in her including Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.

On Friday, actor Kriti Sanon dropped some glamourous pictures of hers. While many complimented her, to everyone's surprise veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also left a message in the comment box.

Sharing her pictures, Kriti wrote: "Salsa anyone?" The pictures flattered her perfectly toned body. She wore a geometrical patterned, crepe maxi dress. Commenting on it, Amitabh simply said "wow" with a read heart emoji. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover dropped a number of fire emojis in appreciation and so did actor Patralekhaa.

Amitabh Bachchan also appreciated Kriti Sanon's look.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why aren't Amitabh, Jaya, Javed not wearing masks in this pic? Shabana explains

Dia Mirza shares picture with step-daughter from honeymoon with Vaibhav Rekhi

Siddhant gets back to work in 'khasta halat', after recovering from Covid-19

Deepika Padukone praises Ranveer’s physique, he says: ‘I will bench-press you'

On her work front, Kriti recently completed the shoot of her film, Bachchan Pandey. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez apart from Kriti. Reportedly, Akshay plays a dacoit aspiring to be an actor, while Kriti plays a journalist with a secret desire to turn a film director. The film's entire cast and crew had been based in Jaisalmer for shoot of the film. Her character in the film is called Myra.

At the completion of her portion in the film, Kriti had written on Instagram: "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala ’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinema."

After a brief break, Kriti began shooting for her next film, Bhediya, where she has been paired with Varun Dhawan. Sharing a photo on their arrival in Arunachal Pradesh, where the film is being shot, she wrote: "#BHEDIYA arrives in Arunachal Pradesh! @varundvn @nowitsabhi #DineshVijan @maddockfilms."

Also read: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies office with a ‘masculine and minimalistic theme’ designed by Gauri Khan

She also announced that she will be part of Saif Ali Khan and Baahubali star Prabhas' ambitious next, Adipurush. She wrote on Instagram with a picture, "A new journey begins.. #ADIPURUSH This one is too special.. Proud, honoured and beyond excited to be a part of this magical world.."

Amitabh, meanwhile, will be seen in Chehre, which is scheduled to release on April 30. He has also been shooting for Ajay Devgn's Mayday. Amitabh will also be seen in Sairat director's Jhund and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti sanon amitabh bachchan

Related Stories

bollywood

Kriti Sanon wishes her father on his birthday, shares a glimpse of her bright and sunny home

PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 05:01 PM IST
bollywood

Kriti Sanon on her first impression of Adipurush co-star Prabhas: 'I thought he was shy'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 12:20 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP