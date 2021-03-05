Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything
She has worked on two films amid the Covid 19 pandemic, and nothing seems to be stopping Kriti Sanon from working more. Currently, she’s in Arunachal Pradesh, beginning the shoot for Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan.
“It’s good to be back on set. Firstly, to be fortunate enough to be working at this point. 2021 is hopefully going to be a busy year, I think I love being busy. I am in fact, looking forward to different kind of projects, which are not in any one genre. It’s very exciting as an actor,” she exclaims.
Recently, she had wrapped up a schedule for Bachchan Pandey, which reunites her with her Housefull 4 co-star Akshay Kumar. On how’s it been for her so far, shooting at a rapid pace with all the Covid 19 restrictions in place, she says, “To be honest, once you are on set, in front of the camera, nothing matters. You have to forget everything. When the camera is rolling, as an actor, you can’t wear a mask. On set, you have a team going around to make sure people are wearing masks and are protected, giving us sanitizer time and again. That’s the only difference, nothing else. Especially in Jaisalmer, where the number of cases is lesser as compared to shooting in Mumbai.”
Sanon adds that the entire crew travelled on a charter flight, the same which they have done for Bhediya too. “On the way, we were doing our mandatory Covid test. It keeps your mind away from the scare of Covid. I feel the enthusiasm is still the same, it has not slowed down the process,” says the actor.
Shooting with Kumar, she continues, is a ‘lot of fun’. “We were there in Jaisalmer for 45 days, and shot at the same palace as Housefull 4. Whenever we shoot with him, it’s always a lot of fun on and off set, everyone eats together. How all these days passed, we didn’t realise, it was just so much fun. The place itself is so beautiful. And in between all this and playing games, we made a film! Having said that, I am also very excited about my role and character,” she says.
Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02
Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil jokes Jackie Shroff threatened to slap him 16-17 times for this reason
- Anil Kapoor joked that Jackie Shroff has threatened to slap him multiple times unless he confirms a film together. The two have starred in 12 films together, till date.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kriti Sanon: Once you are in front of the camera, nothing matters, you have to forget everything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mika Singh says he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan
- Mika Singh talked about marriage on Indian Pro Music League. He said that he is the ‘only forever bachelor’ after Salman Khan and wishes to keep his tag for some time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Virat was conscious of his short height, cracked joke on Anushka's heels
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met in a rather unconventional manner, during an ad shoot. While she was confident, he was a 'jittery and nervous'. Read the rest of the story here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted at vaccination centre in Mumbai. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you notice this Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge goofup?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shonali Bose on her bisexuality: 'We were scared to tell even our woman friends'
- Sharing how meeting a girl at an education programme led her to discover her bisexuality, Shonali Bose says, 'I hope, the youth today doesn’t have that shame'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mukul Dev: I am categorized in certain roles very well but I am not complaining
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika, Aparna Purohit on Variety's list of 'Women Who Made an Impact'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paternity leaves gets popular with new-age dads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday
- Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu: We will have to wait and gauge the appetite of audiences to watch films on the big screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee's boyfriend Mathias Boe says her parents are under stress due to IT raid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka are expecting their second child together
- TV host Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to post a cute family picture with wife Prianka and daughter Kainaat to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saina Nehwal hails Parineeti's film teaser, says 'love the look as mini Saina'
- Saina Nehwal has praised the teaser of her biopic Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra as the noted badminton player.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox