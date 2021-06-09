Kriti Sanon remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as Raabta turns four: 'Little did I know...'

Actor Kriti Sanon on Thursday remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a note as their film Raabta clocked four years. Taking a trip down memory lane, she said that her 'raabta' with Sushant 'was just meant to be'. She also lamented that she didn't know that 'it would be our first and last' movie. Her note comes a few days ahead of Sushant's first death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared a video montage with scenes from the movie as well as behind-the-scenes clips. The song Darasal played as the background track in the video clip.

She captioned her post, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye (When only the bodies connect, they wither and die. When the souls connect, they remain connected for eternity)... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do... My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.."

She added, "Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others..Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.. #Raabta."

Kriti and Sushant were rumoured to be dating during the making of Raabta. She was among the few Bollywood celebs to attend his funeral. She had posted messages on social media after watching Dil Bechara, his final film, and on his birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, Kriti wrapped the shoot for her upcoming film, Bhediya, in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro recently. The film will also star Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal and is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.

She also has Adipurush, Bachchan Pandey, Hum Do Hamaare Do, Mimi, Ganapath and an unannounced project in the pipeline.