Kriti Sanon: The one thing I realised in the lockdown and being at home is I really crave to be on set

Kriti Sanon has got as many as five films at hand right now that are in various stages of production. While Mimi was sated to release last year, owing to the pandemic, it’s post production work got delayed. Now, she has Bachchan Pandey and Bhediya — both of which are scheduled to release in the first half of 2022. While the Covid-19 crisis and subsequent lockdown wrecked havoc on all businesses, the actor says this situation somehow made her realise how much passionate she is about her profession.

“The one thing I realised in the past year when we were all at home and not working (amid the pandemic) is that I really crave to be on set. It makes me happy. I love what I do. I get a lot alive in front of the camera and literally forget everything,” says Sanon, who has recently wrapped up the shoot of Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh and would soon start work on bilingual film, Adipurush.

On a lighter note, she quips that her parents sometimes complain that “I don’t talk to them, because I genuinely just belong to the place I am in”.

While the 30-year-old is certainly fond of her job, there are some aspects that she finds tough to wrap her head around, especially the “judgement” public figures have to face.

“I think people judge too much. This one year, I just felt people have no tolerance, and are judging others left, right and centre on anything and everything. There’s no patience, and people are always trying to find something negative. I understand that the times we are in can frustrate us, as everyone’s going through issues in their personal and professional lives,” feels the actor, adding that difficult times should make us “want to be kinder to each other”.

And this constant scrutiny has now made Sanon become more conscious of what she says or writes on social media.

“I used to be a lot freer about what I said earlier, but the environment has kind of made me feel I should not speak if I don’t need. I’ve become a lot more conscious of what I speak,” she admits.

The Luka Chuppi (2019) asserts that while she really likes voicing her opinion, “People need to realise that when people actors speak, their opinion is theirs, it doesn’t have to match anyone else’s. I feel we need to be a lot more open minded and not so judgmental. In today’s world, free speech and hate speech have become similar, which it should not.”