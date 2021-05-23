Kriti Sanon on clocking seven years in Bollywood: I would have liked to do more number of films

It was seven years on this very day when Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti, and since then, she has shown her versatility through her choice of films. From the big actioner Dilwale (2015) to slice of life Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), from quirky comedy Luka Chuppi (2019), to historical drama Panipat (2019), the actor calls the past seven years “a learning experience” and a journey of self discovery.

She elaborates, “I discovered my own process as an actor and it has been an extremely fulfilling journey. I’m blessed and fortunate to have got so many different kinds of opportunities that have somewhere made me grow as an actor.”

Looking back, Sanon, 30, confesses being “completely clueless” on the sets of Heropanti. “From not knowing my camera angles or how filmmaking actually happen to being actually fascinated by it... I’ve always been a thinker and have the urge and excitement to learn and that has helped me all these years to grow and evolve,” she says.

While Sanon has only become more confident with each of her films, she admits it has been quite a learning to not just get hang of the craft but also understand herself as a person.

“In these seven years, I remember figuring out my process almost by hit and trial, and seeing what works for me and what does not. I discovered one more thing about myself that it’s nice when you don’t know it all. I don’t know it all and I don’t want to know it all. I’m still discovering the process,” she muses.

The present year may be marred with the second wave of the pandemic, but Sanon has a packed and exciting line up already for the coming time including pan-India mythology film Adipurush, horror film Bhediya, which she recently shot in Arunachal Pradesh, Mimi, action film Ganapath, Bachchan Pandey and Hum Do Hamare Do.

While she’s pleased with her new slate of films, the actor admits there’s something that she’d have wanted to do differently in the last seven years.

“I have no regrets about the films that I’ve been a part of. I’ve learnt from each one of them — from my successes and my failures. If I could do so anything different… the first three to four years of my career, I was pretty slow. I was being very safe and cautious. I didn’t want to make a wrong move. I was very selective with the projects that I did. I didn’t realise it back then that a film or script doesn’t have to be absolutely perfect. When a script comes to you, it also goes through a journey, and sometimes, things end up getting much better than what is on paper. I’d have probably liked to have done more number of films if I could,” she concludes.

