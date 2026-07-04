Kriti Sanon says female actors are taken for granted, made to feel less on film sets: ‘AD’s are scared of male stars'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has spoken about the gender bias she has experienced in the film industry, saying female actors are often judged differently from their male counterparts. In a conversation with Lily Singh on her YouTube channel, Kriti spoke about the challenges of navigating the industry and revealed that assistant directors are often more intimidated by male stars, while female actors are frequently taken for granted. Kriti Sanon talks about discrimination on film set. (AFP)

Kriti Sanon on female actors being taken for granted on film set Reflecting on her journey, Kriti said that of all the fields she has been a part of, including modelling, engineering college and the film industry, it is Bollywood where she has faced the greatest challenges. She recalled that when she began her career, the opportunities available to women were far more limited than they are today.

According to Kriti, many films at the time were centred around male protagonists, with female characters often written only as romantic interests. She said the industry has gradually evolved, with better-written roles for women now being created, but added that gender-based discrimination still exists in several ways.

Kriti then spoke about the different standards applied to male and female actors on film sets. She revealed that she is known for asking questions about her characters and scenes, but said that when a woman does so, she is often perceived as being difficult or asking too many questions.

She said, "When a female actor asks questions, it's like, 'Kitne sawal poochti hai yeh, arey 50 sawal shuru ho jaayenge (She asks so many questions. Here we go, she's about to start asking 50 questions).' I think there is a conversation like this. Versus, a male star asks questions, he's termed very involved. It has happened to me. When I asked the same questions, I was told, 'Don't overanalyse it.' But when it came from the guy, they were like, 'Okay, this can be done.'"

The actor also pointed to everyday examples of unequal treatment on film sets. She said that male actors are sometimes given better facilities, such as better rooms, although she clarified that material comforts are not what concern her the most.

She added, "Many times it's small things like the kind of car or room the male actor was given and the kind of room I am given. My point is I am not bothered even if I get a smaller room or car, but don't make me feel less. Even ADs have the tendency to call the girls first on set. They don't realise they are a little more scared of the male actors and sometimes take female actors for granted."