Kriti Sanon turns ‘protective elder sister’, shields Rashmika Mandanna as fans breach security at Cocktail 2 event

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Cocktail 2. The trio recently visited a mall in Pune as part of the film's promotional tour. However, what started as an exciting fan event soon descended into chaos when an overwhelming crowd breached security barricades. Amid the frenzy, Kriti's protective gesture towards Rashmika caught the internet's attention and won widespread praise.

Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon protects Rashmika Mandanna at Cocktail 2 event.

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A video from the event, shared on Instagram, showed a massive crowd surging towards the stars, leaving Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika struggling to move through the venue. According to reports and onlookers of the event, the promotional event had to be cut short after fans broke through security barricades in an attempt to get closer to the actors.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid the chaos, Shahid appeared visibly frustrated as he struggled to make his way through the crowd. Kriti, meanwhile, was seen holding on tightly to Rashmika Mandanna and shielding her from the pushing crowd as security escorted them out of the venue. The actor remained visibly alert throughout, carefully guiding Rashmika through the sea of fans, a gesture that has since earned admiration online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid the chaos, Shahid appeared visibly frustrated as he struggled to make his way through the crowd. Kriti, meanwhile, was seen holding on tightly to Rashmika Mandanna and shielding her from the pushing crowd as security escorted them out of the venue. The actor remained visibly alert throughout, carefully guiding Rashmika through the sea of fans, a gesture that has since earned admiration online. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One fan commented, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika... like a younger sister... lots of love to you all." Another wrote, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika, pure bond." A third commented, "Kriti protecting Rashmika is kind of heartwarming. Proper tall babe energy." Another fan wrote, "Kriti giving elder sister vibes." One comment read, "This must be scary for Rashmika and Kriti. People went crazy and broke barricades." Several social media users also criticised the crowd management at the venue and described the behaviour of some attendees as "pathetic". About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One fan commented, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika... like a younger sister... lots of love to you all." Another wrote, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika, pure bond." A third commented, "Kriti protecting Rashmika is kind of heartwarming. Proper tall babe energy." Another fan wrote, "Kriti giving elder sister vibes." One comment read, "This must be scary for Rashmika and Kriti. People went crazy and broke barricades." Several social media users also criticised the crowd management at the venue and described the behaviour of some attendees as "pathetic". About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and revolves around a love triangle, with Shahid's character having to choose between the two women.

During the trailer launch, Homi addressed rumours that the film was a lesbian love story. He said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.” Cocktail 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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