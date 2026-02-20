Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur to skip grand wedding, will tie the knot in intimate Mumbai ceremony on this date

Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur confirmed their relationship in December last year. Now, the couple are all set to embark on a new chapter in their lives as they prepare to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in March this year, followed by a grand reception. Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur all set to tie the knot in March this year.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur set to tie the knot in March Kritika and Gaurav are set to formalise their union in an intimate signing ceremony on 11 March 2026 at Gaurav’s residence in Mumbai. The couple will wed in the presence of their immediate family, followed by a private celebration with close family and friends. On 12 March 2026, Kritika and Gaurav will host a reception in Mumbai.

The evening will feature a celebratory gathering attended by their families, close friends, and colleagues from both the cricketing and film fraternities. A source close to the couple shared, “Kritika and Gaurav wanted their wedding to feel authentic and personal rather than extravagant. While they deeply value tradition, they also wanted the celebrations to mirror who they are — warm, rooted, elegant, and surrounded by the people who truly matter to them. The 12 March party is being planned on a grand scale in Mumbai and will beautifully capture their shared love for timeless aesthetics and meaningful gatherings.”

About Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur After dating for a few months, Kritika and Gaurav made their relationship Instagram official in December last year. The actor took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself enjoying breakfast with Gaurav. The couple have not spoken much about their love story in public.

About Kritika Kamra Kritika began her acting career with the television show Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar in 2007 and rose to fame with Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009. She went on to star in hit shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Chandrakanta. She made her Bollywood debut with Mitron and has also featured in several web series, including Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Saare Jahan Se Accha. Kritika was most recently seen in JioHotstar’s film The Great Shamsuddin Family.

She will next be seen in the show Matka King. The crime drama also stars Vijay Varma in the lead role. Set in 1960s Mumbai, the show also features Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in key roles. The series is expected to release in April this year.