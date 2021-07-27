Kubbra Sait on her upcoming international debut with Foundation: I got it purely on merit, it’s incredible

Actor Kubbra Sait’s birthday this year just got more special, because of her upcoming international debut with the show Foundation. The teaser dropped some time back, and people back home in India have been curious with her brief appearance in it.

“This is my first interview where I’m like, ‘Hell yeah, this girl has gone to Hollywood!’ Otherwise I was talking about it with the same excitement in my intimate circle. When I saw myself in the teaser, I just went like, ‘I am here’, it kind of sealed the deal for me, to see myself on this kind of a show,” gushes Sait who turns 37 today.

While she can’t divulge much about her character at this point, the actor says the journey and experience of shooting for the show amid the pandemic, was like a ‘school of a lifetime’.

Sait elaborates, “It’s incredible when you get something based on purely merit, and not entirely crediting it to luck. Of course, luck played a very small part in it, for my casting agent to recognise that I may be able to do it, the creators seeing a brown person from the East, and thinking I may be able to play a character on screen in the West. Every audition of mine was progressively good, I think that whole journey put together as a whole was excellent.”

The Sacred Games actor was in Ireland and Canary islands for months to shoot for Foundation. While there has been disappointment in the past about roles of Indian actors not turning out to be substantial enough despite the hype, she assures and says, “You won’t be disappointed, that is all I can say. If you ask me do I have lines, I have loads of them. If that is what defines it, then yes I have lines.”

As for her birthday today, Sait says she has always been very excited for the day, and would countdown when there was a month to go. However, this time in around she’s a bit in control.

“I will have a really intimate brunch with my brother coming from Bangalore along with his wife, and friends. Then we’re going to go bowling in a new arcade that has opened in Bandra, Mumbai. I’ve not done that in 10 years. That’s what is fun, it isn’t defined by age or numbers,” she signs off.