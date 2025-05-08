Kunal Kapoor, close relative of the Bachchans, reveals their home is 'like any other household'

The Bachchans are one of the most influential names in Bollywood. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan stays with his family in Juhu, Mumbai, and his house is named Jalsa. Several fans flock to catch a glimpse of the veteran star outside his residence every Sunday. Kunal Kapoor commented on how the Bachchan family is just like another regular family.

But behind all the glitz and glamour, how is the Bachchan household from inside? Actor Kunal Kapoor, who is married to Naina Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan, has a response to all the fans who are curious to know more. (Also read: 'I don't need Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, will create my own film star': Shekhar Kapur's big statement on AI)

What Kunal Kapoor said about Bachchan family

Speaking to News18, Kunal said that the Bachchan family is not very different from other families. He said, “Well, it’s like any other household, honestly. It’s not very different from any other household.”

About Kunal Kapoor and Naina Bachchan's relationship

Kunal and Naina tied the knot in a private family ceremony in Seychelles in 2015. They had been dating for several years prior to their wedding. The couple announced the birth of their baby boy on January 31, 2022, through an Instagram post. "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings," read the caption. Kunal often shares pictures with Naina and their son on his Instagram account.

On the work front, Kunal Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix release Jewel Thief, where he played the part of an intelligence officer. Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewall, and also starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film opened to mixed reviews upon release last month.