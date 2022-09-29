Kunal Kemmu wishes daughter Inaaya on her birthday with throwback pic: Look forward to growing younger with you everyday

Actor Kunal Kemmu wished his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her 5th birthday with an adorable throwback of the two on social media. He shared a picture with her from their home. In a long note with the picture, Kunal expressed amazement at how kids grow up so fast and shared a message for little Inaaya as well. ( Also read: Kareena Kapoor wishes Inaaya on 5th birthday with unseen pic featuring Taimur)

In the picture, Inaaya wore a light pink top with shorts and two bow pins on her head. Kunal wore a T-shirt. He can be seen looking at his daughter with loads of love and care. His daughter smiled at him while posing for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote, “Happy Birthday my Inni boo (red heart) 5 years have gone by like the 5 bedtime stories we read in 5 minutes. I now understand what parents mean when they say that kids grow up too fast. But I look forward to growing younger with you everyday my jaan. Love you to the moon and back.” Actors Anil Kapoor and Anushka Sharma dropped heart emoji on the post. Inaaya's aunt and Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday to our baby girl! Yours Soha and definitely my jaan.” Actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Such a cutie, happy bday little one.”

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor had also wished her niece with with an unseen picture of hers with her son Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan, Inaaya's maternal uncle, the brother of her mom Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal Kemmu got married to Soha Ali Khan in 2015. The couple was blessed with their first child, Inaaya, in 2017. Soha was last seen in the Prime Video series Hush Hush, which premiered last week.

Kunal started his journey in the movies as a child actor before making his debut as a lead with the 2005 film Kalyug. He has since featured in films like the Golmaal series, Go Goa Gone, Malang, Kalank and Lootcase. He was also part of the web series Abhay. He also has two projects in the pipeline--Kanjoos Makkhichoos with Vipul Shah and Malang 2.

