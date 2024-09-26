Laapataa Ladies' Sparsh Shrivastava reacts to criticism on film's selection over All We Imagine As Light for Oscars

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor, who played Deepak Kumar in the film, asserted that it is important to celebrate the film's milestone as it will represent India on the global stage.

On the big news

The actor was in his hometown in Agra when he got the big news of the film directed by Kiran Rao taking the global flight. He has not stopped smiling since then.

“When the news was announced I was in my hometown. I was in middle of my conversation when my phone started buzzing continuously. My friends were calling me. I was getting calls from media friends. And then the film's casting director Romil Modi called me,” Sparsh tells us.

He adds, “When I answered his call, all curious, he said, ‘Brother, we are there in the Oscars’. Some days, we were discussing whether we would be able to go, or not. Then we were not really sure about it. And when it finally happened, it was pretty magical”.

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides who get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

On missing the celebration

Released in March, the film also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. The film's team had an emotional celebration after the announcement in Mumbai. However, Sparsh missed it.

“The whole team is happy and excited about it. It is such a warm feeling. They had a small celebration when the news broke, but I was in Agra. I was like ‘damn I am not in Mumbai for it’… Now, I'm waiting for the right time for the celebration, maybe when we get the trophy,” he shares with enthusiasm and hope.

On the snub

The debate around Laapataa Ladies’ selection as India’s official Oscar entry over Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winner All We Imagine As Light has been gathering steam since the announcement.

“I have not seen the film yet… But Romil, who did the casting for Laapataa Ladies, has done casting for All We Imagine As Light as well,” he says.

Here, he asserts that he believes one should be happy about the film that has been picked and will be representing the country.

“Laapataa Ladiesis is one of the best films of 2024 and that is what the audiences have also shared… We should be fully happy with whatever film is doing to the Oscars,” the actor tells us.

Now, he is back in Mumbai, and is waiting to meet the team and share his happiness with them, and “give Kiran a big hug”.