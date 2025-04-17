'Lady in red' Lara Dutta celebrates 47th birthday with Mahesh Bhupathi, daughter Saira and a red velvet cake: Pics

Actor Lara Dutta celebrated her 47th birthday with husband tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter Saira on Wednesday. The former beauty queen shared heartwarming pics from her special day with fans and well-wishers on social media. Lara Dutta shares heartwarming pics as she celebrated her 47th birthday on Wednesday.(Instagram)

(Also read: Lara Dutta says she's living between Mumbai, her 'adopted home' Dubai; talks about living ‘seasonally’)

The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared pictures in which she looked radiant as she posed with husband Mahesh. She wore an exquisite red satin dress and was all smiles as she posed with her daughter for the pictures. The actor also wrote a post that read, "One more round around the sun done right….. Thank you for the wishes, the blessings, the prayers and the love! Grateful for all of it!". In one picture she can be seen relishing a piece of red velvet cake giving a glimpse of the celebrations to her fans.

Many of her friends from the film industry like Gul Panag , Lisa Ray, Celina Jaitly, Lilette Dubey and Anaita Shroff Adjania commented on her post and expressed their heartfelt wishes.

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi's relationship

Lara and Mahesh got engaged in 2010 and after a courtship of an year, they tied the knot in a close ceremony in Mumbai. The couple were blessed with their daughter Saira in 2012. The actor recently said that she is dividing her time between Mumbai and ‘adopted home’ Dubai. She talked about a section of people who are using their financial means to experience life and other cultures. The actor also said in between she takes out time to travel to Goa too.

Lara Dutta's upcoming projects

On the work front, Lara will soon be a part of third installment of the hit film Welcome, named Welcome To The Jungle along with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Arshad Warsi. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will also have Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani as part of an ensemble cast.