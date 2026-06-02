Lalit Modi went public with his relationship with Sushmita Sen after an argument with her: ‘All hell broke loose’

One social media post was all it took for Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen to become the talk of the internet in 2022. When the businessman shared cosy pictures with the actor and announced their relationship, social media went into overdrive. Now, Lalit has revealed that he shared the pictures and publicly confirmed their relationship following an argument with Sushmita. He also opened up about how the actor reacted to his move. In 2025, Lalit Modi confirmed his breakup with Sushmita Sen.

Lalit Modi on his viral post about Sushmita Sen In a podcast interaction with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi opened up about his decision to make his relationship with Sushmita Sen public through a social media post.

In 2022, Lalit Modi took social media to share pictures of himself with Sushmita from a vacation. Not only that, but he had also changed his Instagram bio and added ‘my love’ followed by Sushmita’s Instagram handle. He posted the images with a caption that read, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure."

Talking about the post, Lalit Modi said, “I remember we were on a plane. I did it (the post) in front of her. We were arguing about something on the plane, and I told her that ‘I am going to post this’. She said ‘hahahaha’, and I pressed the button. We were going back to London from Sardinia. She was going back to London to see her mother.”

“I was flying back to drop her off. I pressed the post button on the plane, and by the time we landed, hell had broken loose. But that’s all right… She didn’t say anything about it at that time, or she didn’t tell me to take it down… I didn’t take it down, and it was what it is. I don’t regret (of posting or being in a relationship with her) for even a minute. She is a beautiful lady. I hope for the best for her. She is a very special mother and has an amazing character,” he added.

During the conversation, Lalit Modi also defended Sushmita against the “gold digger” tag that surfaced after their relationship was revealed back in 2022.

Lalit said, “Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself. She has diamond stores. So, she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend.”

More about Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi After the initial post in 2022, Lalit Modi and Sushmita put out a post to shun marriage rumours.

In another tweet, Lalit Modi wrote, “Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day," his post read. After Lalit's post, Sushmita shared a photo with her daughters – Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. She wrote, “I am in a happy place!! Not married...No rings...Unconditionally surrounded by love. Enough clarifications given...now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always...and for those who don't...its #NYOB Anyway!!! I love you Guys #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

However, the romance did not last long. Rumours of a breakup between Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen started doing the rounds, and grew louder when Lalit Modi removed everything related to the actor from his social media. In 2025, Lalit Modi confirmed his breakup with Sushmita. The IPL founder and former chairman took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring his new ladylove, Rima Bouri.