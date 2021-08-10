Lara Dutta clarifies her 'wedding prediction' for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: 'As lovely a couple as they make...'

Actor Lara Dutta has responded to news reports about her 'prediction' for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. In a recent interview, Lara said she believed 'that they are getting married this year.' However, she has now shared a tweet, saying that the media has been putting words in her mouth.

"As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news," she said.

As lovely a couple as both these actors make, I’m certainly no seer or soothsayer to predict any such thing! Media needs to stop putting words in our mouth and coming up with completely nonsensical news! https://t.co/ltwbTJthnh — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) August 10, 2021





In her interview with Times Now, Lara was asked to comment on the young couple of Bollywood. She said that because she is from the ‘older generation’, she doesn't know who is dating whom. “I might say something about some couple and I wouldn't even know if they are still together or not,” she said. When asked about Alia and Ranbir, “I believe that they are getting married this year.”

Ranbir, had himself said last year in an interview with Rajeev Masand that had it not been for the coronavirus pandemic, he would have gotten married to Alia in 2020. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had said.

Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's ideal day in UK depends on Vamika's schedule: 'We stay up to speed with her'

Alia and Ranbir made their relationship official in 2018. The two will soon be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra--their first movie together. Apart from that, Alia also has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zara, which was announced on Tuesday. Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt.

Lara will soon be seen in BellBottom with Akshay Kumar. She plays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the spy thriller.