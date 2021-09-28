Lata Mangeshkar birthday: Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj share her unreleased song from 90s, watch

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has a special treat for Lata Mangeshkar’s fans on her birthday on Tuesday. He has released an unheard song by the singer. The song was originally recorded in the 90s for a film that was later shelved. Written by Gulzar, the song titled Theek Nahi Lagta has been released under Vishal Bhardwaj’s music label, VB Music.

Vishal took to Instagram page and wrote, “What emerges from a long lost tape is a record of tenderness, beauty and melody. Composed two decades ago and reorchestrated recently, this echo of the past resonates with the spirit of the Nightingale of India. So let the poetry of music and the vessel of its life take your breath away. Happy birthday Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar.”

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the music video of the song features throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar from her younger days. The video also talks about some interesting facts from her life. For instance, how Lata Mangeshkar was initially named as ‘Hema’ when she was born. However, she was later named Lata, after a character, Latika, from her father’s play.

Talking about the song, Vishal had told a leading daily, “I always used to think that that song was very good. There were cassettes in that era,where could we release it? The film was supposed to be made, and before I knew it, eight-10 years had passed. And, then we lost the song.” He further said that started looking for the song 10-12 years ago but could not find it then. It was only three years ago that he got a call from the studio that had originally recorded the song.

“It was from a studio that was about to be closed, and they said, ‘Aap ke naam ka ek tape mila hai, agar aap ko lena ho toh le lijiye nahi toh humlog fenk denge (We found a tape with your name, take it if you want. Otherwise, we will throw it away).’ There were many songs in that tape, and this song was among them. I retrieved Lata ji’s voice from that song and usko contemporarise kar liya,” the musician-filmmaker added.