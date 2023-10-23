Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif bring another banger with Arijit Singh. Watch

Yash Raj Films have released the first song from their upcoming film Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. The song is latest in the series of dance songs, including Mashallah from Ek Tha Tiger and Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. (Also read: Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in Tiger 3 song. Watch)

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 song keeps the tradition alive.

The music video has been shot in Cappadocia, Turkiye. It shows the lead couple Salman Khan (Tiger) and Katrina Kaif (Zoya) grooving against hot air balloons, the Fairy Chimneys and the picturesque restaurants in Goreme.

Salman has said that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam is among his favourite dance tracks and he hopes that people will love watching him and Katrina Kaif in this chartbuster.

Salman said, "Katrina and I have some great songs together and I understand that the expectation from people every time we do a song together will be sky-high! I'm very confident that Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will make people happy."

He added, “It is a dance track that I personally love. It is probably one of the best dance tracks of my career! Katrina and I have been fortunate to have chartbusters that have entertained people across the world. I hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam does this too and becomes a global hit!”

Earlier, Katrina shared her experience on shooting for the track with Salman. Katrina said, "Dancing with Salman is always amazing and I take away so many wonderful memories of shooting for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. Just as Swag Se Swagat was received with so much love, we hope Leke Prabhu Ka Naam will raise the bar even higher."

Sharing more details about the track, director Maneesh Sharma said, "It's an out and out party track and having Arijit's voice on top of Salman's swag, is the cherry on top! Katrina's ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two makes it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing! We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together."

Music director Pritam, too, expressed excitement about the song. "It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh, our generation's top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3," Pritma said.

The song also marks Salman's first collaboration with singer Arijit Singh after their infamous feud.

