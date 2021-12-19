Line between commercial and art films is getting blurred: Vijay Maurya

Actor, writer and director Vijay Maurya is happy that cinema viewing is changing for good. “We have to supply what audience demands for at the end of the day it is all about economics and business. Audience is more interested in stories like Bob Biswas, a prime example of character driven content,” says Maurya, who also won the best original screenplay award at the National Film Awards for Chillar Party.

Maurya is in Lucknow for the shoot of Rangbaaz-2.

“Earlier, most of the films had a set formula. They had romance, songs, villain and fight at end. But due to exposure to international cinema as well as regional cinema, the gap between commercial and art films is vanishing. The fine lines that differentiated them are becoming blurred. This is a good sign for cinema as we needed a middle path for festival films and commercially viable films,” says the Gully Boy actor.

Maurya who had earlier directed Marathi film Photocopy says he is now focusing on Hindi film direction.

“I have made around 400 ad films and have recently directed my first OTT-series which is yet to be announced. I have also written dialogues for three films – Darlings directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Shabaash Mithu starring Taapsee Pannu and A Thursday directed by Behzad Khambata. Currently, I am acting in Rangbaaz 2 and also working on my Hindi film directorial debut,” he says.

Maurya says acting is his first love but he loves wearing different hats.

“Right now, I am wearing an actor’s hat and when I do that I surrender to my director. In spare time, I am writing something or the other. I keep shifting and switching...it’s like a meditation for me,” he says.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, Maurya has a strong connection with Uttar Pradesh. “I have been to Lucknow before but work wise this is my first visit and the city is treating me well. My parents hail from Jaunpur and I have fond childhood memories of the place,” he says.

“Being a writer, I draw inspiration from what I see and translate into ideas as cinema covers everything; from food habits, social to cultural behaviour,” he says.