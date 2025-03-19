Lisa Ray slams airline for denying waiver after cancelling her 92-year-old father's travel: ‘Where is the empathy?’

Lisa Ray took to her X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday to call out an airline service for denying the medical waiver for her ailing father. The actor slammed Air India and noted that she submitted all the required documents from the doctor and yet the waiver was denied. (Also read: Lisa Ray slams Barbie, asks why ‘young influencers’ are celebrating the film; Twitter asks, ‘Have you seen the movie?’) Lisa Ray noted the lack of empathy by airline services for her ailing father.

What Lisa said

Lisa wrote, “Here we go again @airindia My father is 92, unwell and I have to cancel travel due to his ailing condition. Submitted doctors letter and the waiver was denied? How is that possible? Where is the empathy from an airline that is claiming to care about passengers???”

She received a response from the X account of Air India, after which she submitted a screenshot of the medical emergency. In the screenshot, the booking website stated that there is no medical waiver. The screenshot also included the detail that Lisa's father was hospitalised.

About Lisa Ray's career

Lisa Ray began her career as a model in the early 1990s, and went on to make her acting debut with the film Hanste Khelte in 1994. Some of her noted roles include Kasoor, Water, and I Can't Think Straight. She was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare bone marrow cancer, in June 2009. She relapsed again after 3 years of her recovery. The actor talked about her experience in her memoir Close To The Bone. It was released in 2019.

The actor got married to businessman Jason Dehni in 2012. In September 2018, the couple was blessed with twin daughters Soleil Ray-Dehni and Sufi Ray-Dehni. She was most recently seen in the second season of Four More Shots Please! The show is available to stream on Prime Video.