Lisa Ray writes about ‘difficult events’ in her second home Dubai: To families for whom normal has included sirens

Actor Lisa Ray has expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict in West Asia that has affected the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also voicing her views through a thoughtful poem. Lisa Ray posted a long note on Instagram as she spoke about the current situation.

"Watching events unfold in our second home, Dubai, has been difficult- and yes, I know citizens of the UAE are relatively safe, and the leadership is excellent. I know that. But. The uncertainty. The messages between friends. The collective holding of breath. This poem was written spontaneously, offered unedited this morning for everyone, everywhere, living inside instability," she wrote on Instagram, further adding a copy of her poem.

Lisa also spoke about the troubling circumstances that her husband faced as he "grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead."

"My husband grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead. This is a tribute to his spirit, and to the resilience of his family -- and to families across the world for whom "normal" has always included the sound of sirens," she added.