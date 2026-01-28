Long queues outside Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant after free breakfast offer trigger debate on freebies: ‘Free ke liye...'
Shilpa Shetty’s AmmaKai sparked a social media debate due to its free breakfast offer for January 26, which led to long queues outside the outlet.
Actor Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, AmmaKai, found itself at the centre of social media chatter after it announced a free breakfast on Republic Day, drawing massive crowds to the outlet. People were seen lining up hours before opening, with videos of the long queues soon going viral.
The videos sparked a broader debate, with social media users weighing in on the culture of freebies and the public mindset around such initiatives.
AmmaKai breakfast offer divides social media
Shilpa Shetty’s newly launched restaurant, AmmaKai, sparked a social media debate over its free breakfast offer on January 26, which led to long queues outside the outlet. The first-come, first-served initiative saw people lining up as early as 7 am, with videos of the crowds emerging on social media, which left many questioning the growing obsession with anything that comes for free.
As the videos made the rounds on social media, opinions remained divided. While some praised the restaurant’s gesture, others criticised what they described as a “freebie mindset”, with many claiming that many in the queues appeared financially well-off.
One post read, “Look closely,none of them looks like someone from a poor family or who cannot afford 2 times meals,these are all millionaires living in atleast 2-3 crs flats if not less, problem is the mindset, anything free offered, people don't hesitate or think twice to give up their morales and become absolute shameless to even stand in line for kilometers on road just to get a plate of breakfast free. We blame the government for freebies, but we ourselves are equally responsible for it.”
“AmmaKai’s free breakfast offer in Bandra saw people lining up from 7 a.m., two hours early. Most weren’t needy—just chasing something free,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Freebies frenzy? Harmless patriotism or shameless freeloading? Time to reflect on our freebie addiction before it bankrupts intent.”
“Civic sense of India. Free ke liye kuch bhi karega (can do anything for something free),” one wrote.
“We are equally responsible for the mess.. govt to hai he par log bih (not just the government but people, too),” one commented. Another posted, “Yeah just got to know about it, but today even college going kids have good pocket money.. problem is mindset free ka mile loot lo (Take it if it’s free—grab as much as you can).”
More about AmmaKai
AmmaKai is located in Mumbai's Bandra. It was launched in December 2025 by Shilpa Shetty and Ranjit Bindra. It is a Bastian Hospitality restaurant and serves home-style South Indian meals. It is at the same spot where Bastian Bandra stood till August last year.
