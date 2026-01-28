Long queues outside Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant after free breakfast offer trigger debate on freebies: ‘Free ke liye...'

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant, AmmaKai, found itself at the centre of social media chatter after it announced a free breakfast on Republic Day, drawing massive crowds to the outlet. People were seen lining up hours before opening, with videos of the long queues soon going viral. Shilpa Shetty's AmmaKai was launched in December 2025.

The videos sparked a broader debate, with social media users weighing in on the culture of freebies and the public mindset around such initiatives.

AmmaKai breakfast offer divides social media Shilpa Shetty’s newly launched restaurant, AmmaKai, sparked a social media debate over its free breakfast offer on January 26, which led to long queues outside the outlet. The first-come, first-served initiative saw people lining up as early as 7 am, with videos of the crowds emerging on social media, which left many questioning the growing obsession with anything that comes for free.

As the videos made the rounds on social media, opinions remained divided. While some praised the restaurant’s gesture, others criticised what they described as a “freebie mindset”, with many claiming that many in the queues appeared financially well-off.

One post read, “Look closely,none of them looks like someone from a poor family or who cannot afford 2 times meals,these are all millionaires living in atleast 2-3 crs flats if not less, problem is the mindset, anything free offered, people don't hesitate or think twice to give up their morales and become absolute shameless to even stand in line for kilometers on road just to get a plate of breakfast free. We blame the government for freebies, but we ourselves are equally responsible for it.”

“AmmaKai’s free breakfast offer in Bandra saw people lining up from 7 a.m., two hours early. Most weren’t needy—just chasing something free,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Freebies frenzy? Harmless patriotism or shameless freeloading? Time to reflect on our freebie addiction before it bankrupts intent.”