Not easy to make a comeback after two decades: Rakesh Pandey

After acting in several episodes of Shyam Benegal’s Bharat Ek Khoj (1988), National Award-winning film Suraj ka Satwan Ghoda (1992) and many more shows, Lucknowite Rakesh Pandey went on a long break. BNA alumnus and actor Rakesh Pandey has four films and an OTT series up for release.

It was only after 23 long years that he made a comeback with Kapil Sharma’s Firangi in 2017 and since then it has been more work for him. Pandey has five projects lined up for release this year.

“There were family and personal reasons that I had to come back and could not return to Mumbai. I kept doing serials and plays in Lucknow to satisfy the creative urge in me. Acting ka keeda was there in me and I wanted to go back. In 2016, I got a call from the casting associate for Firangi which released a week before my daughter’s marriage. And then I decided that I won’t stop myself now,” says the Bharatendu Natya Academy alumnus.

Since then, Pandey has been part of many other projects, “I did Ritam Srivastava’s film which later released as web-series Beehad Ka Bagi (2020), Abis Rizvi’s film T for Taj Mahal and Nikhil Bhatt’s film Hurdang (2022). I have completed shoot for films PMT, Dhatura, Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge, Kutub Minar and Chal Zindagi. This week I wrapped shoot for web series The Lawyers Show with Pawan Malhotra in Prayagraj, he says.

Pandey wants to work more but continues to be selective. “See, I have worked with both legendary and new film makers so now I want to do content-driven projects. Length could be small but should be able to create an impact. My guru and guide Raj Bisaria sir, then BNA director, has taught me quality over quantity. For over two decades, I didn’t do any films, it was tough but thanks to the family support and my friends of 80s and 90 they kept the hope alive. Honestly, it’s not easy to make a comeback but no one can stop you when destiny has written it for you,” says Pandey.

The actor, 62, now thinks he should shift to Mumbai. “When your casting is done from Mumbai it does make a lot of difference. We are not happy with the remuneration and treatment of the casting people towards to the local artistes here. Kam kaam karengey par accha karenge and with respectable fees and proper treatment! I have friends like Sanjay (Mishra) who have encouraged me a lot and three of my five films are with him, this makes a lot of difference.”