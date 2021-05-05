Ludo, Bandish Bandits editor Ajay Sharma dies, film fraternity mourns loss: 'Devastated is an understatement'

Bollywood film editor Ajay Sharma, known for his work in the Amazon Prime Video series Bandish Bandits and the films of Anurag Basu, has died due to Covid-19 complications. Taking to social media, several members of the film industry shared their condolence messages mourning his loss.

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote in a tweet, "Devasted is an understatement. We lost Ajay Sharma today. Not just an incredibly fine editor but an absolute gem of a human being. Nothing makes sense."

Actor-director Anand Tiwari, who co-directed Bandish Bandits, penned a note on Instagram and shared a picture of Ajay. He captioned it, "I woke up to the shocking news of my editor, my friend, Ajay Sharma passing away. Today I have lost one of the most precious artistic partners I have ever had. There was so much more we had to do together, so much more I had to learn from him. Bandish Bandits was his baby too, and it wudnt have been possible for Amrit and I to make it without Ajay. We spent months together in a small dark room making a 10 part series, shot after shot, splice after splice. I thought that was the beginning of our journey, not the end. I will miss u immensely Ajay sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family."

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani said, "#RIP Ajay Sharma. Gone too soon." Director Akarsh Khurana, who collaborated with Ajay on Rashmi Rocket and Karwaan, also mourned his loss. Taking to Instagram Stories, he shared a picture and wrote, "Rest in peace brother. I'm going to miss you hell of a lot."

Film Editor TS Suresh tweeted, "Life is so unfair. Rest in Peace, Ajay Sharma, a great talent gone too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends during this difficult time."

Screenwriter Aniruddha Guha tweeted, "So many rallied together to try and save you. I’m sorry we couldn’t do more. Broken heart RIP Ajay Sharma. You will live on through your work.

"He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was in the ICU for the last two weeks. He breathed his last between 1-2 am today at Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi," news agency PTI reported, quoting a source close to Ajay. He is survived by his wife and a four-year-old son.

After working as an associate editor on features such as Barfi!, Kai Po Che!, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ajay worked as an editor in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Karwaan, Ludo, and Jagga Jasoos. He made his directorial debut with the short film Jolly 1995, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He was working on the upcoming sports drama Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee Pannu.

With inputs from PTI

