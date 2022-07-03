Madhubala's sister says her biopic will steer clear of Kishore Kumar, Dilip Kumar: 'They have wives and children'

Madhubala's biopic may not talk about her equation with Kishore Kumar or Dilip Kumar , her sister Madhur Bhushan has said in a new interview. Madhubala was in a relationship with Dilip Kumar for several years before a public falling out over a court case. Madhubala and Kishore Kumar were married from 1960-69 but her family has always accused him of ‘abandoning’ her in her final days. Madhubala died in 1969 at the age of 36. (Also Read | Madhubala wasn't happy with Kishore Kumar because 'he had no time' for her)

The biopic has been in the making for a long time now. While Madhur is believed to have been working on it ever since Madhubala's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussaud's museum, the biopic was officially announced in 2018.

Talking to ETimes, Madhur said, “We are sure that we don’t want to hurt anybody while telling this tale. We don’t want to get into what happened with Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar. They have families, wives and children, too. Every relationship has its ups and downs, but the very same way that we don’t appreciate things being spoken about our father, they too will feel hurt if someone talks about the past. We want to celebrate Madhubala’s life, but we don’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments while doing it.”

"I am going in for a biopic on my sister, which will be produced by my very dear friends, very soon. It’s my humble request to all the well-wishers of Madhubala and whosoever is connected with Bollywood or elsewhere to please not attempt a biopic or anything else based on my sister’s life without my permission,” Madhur had said in a statement in 2018.

Madhubala was in love with Dilip Kumar but they never got married. While many claim it was because of her father, Madhur has often said that it was because of ego clashes. With Kishore, Madhubala remained married for nine years, until her death. However, they lived separately for most part of those nine years.

Born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehelvi, Madhubala made her debut as a child artiste in 1942 with Basant and her first adult role was Ganga in Neel Kamal (1947). She is also known as the Indian Marilyn Monroe and tragedy queen of Bollywood.

